Dance Science Symposium educates on dancer’s safety

For the second consecutive year, the Dance Science Symposium aims to educate how to prevent injury by understanding the principles of how the body works. Maintaining a healthy body is vital for all, but even more so for dancers so a team of dance scientists re-group to offer the second edition of the Dance Science Symposium this coming September.
Now, organiser Nefeli Tsiouti from Project Breakalign is inviting more people to be part of it. “We are trying to raise awareness through education, sharing of stories, of thoughts, of experiences, but also by applying and relying on science for all the information that we ‘use’ to educate,” she says. “As dance scientists, we use the ‘dancer’ as our means to understand better what dance does to the body and how to keep it safer for longer.”
The 2nd Dance Science Symposium, held on September 7 and 8, will take place at the Future Dance centre in Nicosia, and it will have injury prevention lectures, embedded lecture and workshop on anatomy of a specific body part, 11+ Strengthening and Conditioning method (Nico Kolokythas from the UK), the Breakalign Method conditioning workshop and interactive, experiential, scientific tasks for the participants, as well as a panel discussion.
“The symposium is highly interactive, with a variety of lecture-workshop kind of activities, which assures that the participants will get a good holistic understanding of the topics presented. This will help the dancers improve in their dance career and stay far from injuries for longer, but it will also assist the dance teachers with more tools for their dance teaching,” says Nefeli.
The first day is directed at dance students aged 11 plus and the second day is for adults who are dance professionals, amateurs, teachers, choreographers, pole dancers, fitness instructors, aerialists and generally anyone who is involved in creative movement artforms. Though the content is the same for the two days, it’s adapted to the experience and ages of the group.
September might seem a long way from now yet be sure that the summer will fly by and if you want to get the early bird tickets for the Symposium, hurry because the deadline is on June 30. Until then, day 1 tickets are €25 and day 2 tickets are €40. Then the price will increase by €5 after July 1, and another €5 after September 3.
2nd Dance Science Symposium
