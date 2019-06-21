June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

G/C fugitive jailed in the north

By Staff Reporter00

A 40-year-old Greek Cypriot man wanted for attempted murder was jailed for five years in the north, reports said on Friday.

Iosif Iosif, aka Sifis, had been charged in connection with illegal entry into the breakaway Turkish Cypriot state and illegal possession of firearms.

Sifis was detained by Turkish Cypriot police in January this year in a flat in Famagusta. He was found in possession of two 9mm pistols and ammunition.

He is wanted by police in the Republic in connection with an attempt against the life of businessman Nicos Rodotheou in Nicosia in November 2018.

Two unknown individuals on a moped fired five shots at Rodotheou’s car but missed the businessman.

The assailants then fled the scene.

Rodotheou is the brother of businessman Andros Rodotheou who was gunned down while at a friend’s house at the village of Gerasa, Limassol in April last year.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X