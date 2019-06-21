June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

More rain expected although temperatures will go up by Monday

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo Christos Theodorides

Some clouds and isolated rain is expected on Friday and over the weekend, while summer will return on Monday with heat and sunshine.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 36C on Friday on the central plain, 31C in coastal areas and 25C in the mountains.

At night they will fall to 21C in most places and 14C around Troodos.

The weekend will be mostly sunny, with some clouds which may give way to rain in the mountains and possibly inland.

Temperatures will slowly climb from Sunday and are going to be above average by Monday.

