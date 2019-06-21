Pafilia’s new flagship project, NEO, official launch party

Pafilia Property Developers presented its new flagship project in Limassol, NEO, at a glamorous soiree with distinguished guests on June 3rd. The globally significant and ultra-stylish four-tower resort, situated on the waterfront in the heart of the city, will provide a new anchor and destination for Limassol.
The soiree was attended by influential figures from the business world, law firms, auditing and accounting firms, banking institutions and the local government, including the Mayor of Limassol, Nicos Nicolaides.
Guests enjoyed a presentation from the project architects who explained that while they’ve designed a cutting edge and forward looking development, they’ve also considered the city’s rich history and riviera feel and weaved this into NEO’S DNA.
Welcoming the guests, Executive Director of Pafilia Property Developers, Evangelia Eliadou, noted that NEO, meaning NEW in Greek, will serve as a reference point for Limassol. As Ms Eliadou noted, Pafilia’s team and the contributors to the project feel proud that NEO’s pioneering architecture, advanced design and premium quality will make it stand out in the cityscape and serve as a benchmark for the real estate sector. NEO’s four buildings, she added, inspired by a world-renowned team of architects and engineers, will include six-star facilities designed to offer moments of relaxation, activity, entertainment and wellness.
Referring to the project, Nik Karalis, Chief Executive Officer of the award-winning architectural firm Woods Bagot, which undertook NEO’s interior and exterior design, explained that the design philosophy of the four buildings is aimed at creating peace and tranquillity for residents in both private and public areas. We have placed great emphasis on detail, Mr Karalis stressed, as we have strived to create a feeling of a new living prospect, where apartment residents will not only feel that they have a ΝΕΟ home with unique amenities, but also a ΝΕΟ lifestyle as well.
The presentation was followed a cocktail party, where the popular singer Shaya, accompanied by Italian saxophonist Samuel Marlieri, entertained guests into the early hours to celebrate the important occasion.