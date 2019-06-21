Phoenix Leaders celebrates the first anniversary of The Club

On Thursday 13 June, Phoenix Leaders celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of The Club, Cyprus first Private Members’ Club.

Set against the backdrop of the Presidential Park in Nicosia, Members and Guests joined Phoenix Leaders CEO and Founder, Valentina Kislaya, in recognising an important milestone in The Club’s history.

Over the past year The Club has welcomed Members, from across the Cypriot business community and with a common goal of working together to set new standards in Cyprus. An emerging concept in the Cypriot business community, The Club not only offers a unique setting for events, but also an environment for leaders that helps to facilitate and spark dialogue.

While speaking to guests Valentina Kislaya commented that “It seems like only yesterday we opened our doors to our first Members – those brave individuals who trusted us and our concept of creating a home for the Cypriot business community, and an environment which embraces the 21st century and provides a flexible way of working. It’s been a privilege to have you with us over the past year; be that by choosing to host your companies’ events here or by attending our own schedule of events and training courses.”

To mark the occasion, The Club’s gardens were transformed into a botanical haven, with music provided by Marios Chrysanthou and canapés prepared by Club Chef, Diogenis Papadopoulos. Guests also had the rare opportunity to move behind the bar and create their own signature cocktails with the help of Nicosia’s renowned bar, Lost + Found.

The Club will be welcoming writer and academic, and the author of the best-seller ‘Primate Change: How the World We Made Is Changing Us’ to speak to Members in September.

About Phoenix Leaders

Phoenix Leaders, founded by Valentina Kislaya in Cyprus in 2015, is a leadership and executive training consultancy.

Phoenix Leaders advocates a growth mindset, embracing change that respects cultural legacy. The team works with both existing and future leaders to challenge their leadership styles, and develop the skills and mental resilience they need to thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.

At the heart of their approach is the belief that to meet the demands placed upon the modern leader, individuals must be continually growing and renewing their thinking, each time emerging stronger and more competent.

About The Club

In line with its vision of modern leadership, Phoenix Leaders launched The Club in 2018. The Club is an emerging concept in the Cypriot business community, providing a unique environment for leaders that helps facilitate dialogue, whilst also nurturing the entrepreneurs of the future.

The Club differs from other venues by combining modern and agile working spaces with intimate events and opportunities to meet world-class leaders. The Club connects both established and emerging members of the local business community allowing for a modern style of networking and professional collaboration.

All Members have access to a range of facilities including; a spacious lounge, meeting rooms, hot-desks, sun terraces and a library with the latest titles on leadership, as well as freshly-made refreshments throughout the day. The Club’s facilities are also available for hire for meetings, presentations and events.

Prospective members should contact [email protected] or +357 22 818 000 for further information.