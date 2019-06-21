June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Russia

Putin orders suspension of passenger flights from Russia to Georgia

By Reuters News Service00
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily banned passenger flights from Russia to Georgia, the Kremlin said on Friday following an outbreak of unrest in Tbilisi triggered by the visit of a Russian lawmaker.

The Kremlin said it was also recommending travel agencies suspend tours to Georgia from Russia.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X