June 21, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Self-confessed serial killer set to be charged

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Nicos Metaxas (right) during an earlier court appearance

The 35-year-old man who has confessed to murdering five women and two children is expected to be charged in Nicosia district court on Friday morning.

The suspect is expected to be charged with the murders, kidnapping, abduction, rape, indecent assault, attempting to destroy evidence and obstruction of justice among others.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, the case files have been completed after the last body, of six-year-old Sierra, was found.

Police are expected to present seven different files, one for each of the murdered people.

Self-confessed serial-killer Nicos Metaxas has been remanded seven times.

