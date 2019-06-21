June 21, 2019

Serial killer trial to start on Monday

The self-confessed serial killer of five women and two girls was on Friday referred to a direct trial at the Nicosia criminal court, set to begin on Monday.

Nikos Metaxas, 35, appeared before the Nicosia district court on Friday under tight security and unrepresented.

The police investigative team presented the court the seven complete case files against Metaxas, who faces seven life sentences, one per victim.

Metaxas also faces charges of intervention in the investigation process, of attempting to destroy evidence, and of rape, though he has denied the latter.

The duration of the trial will depend on Metaxas. If he remains consistent with his confession to the seven murders and pleads guilty to the charges faced, the trial is expected to move swiftly.

After serving 56 days under police remand, Metaxas was transferred to the central prisons pending the initiation of his trial on Monday.

The highest sentence given by a Cyprus court has so far been five life sentences to Demetris Mamalikopoulos and Anastasios Tsehelides, the Greek hitmen who attempted to kill businessman Phanos Kalopsidiotis in Ayia Napa in June 2012.

