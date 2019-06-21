June 21, 2019

The EU is taking us for a ride

By CM Reader's View00
French President Emmanuel Macron said that 'Turkey must stop its illegal activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone,'

Whats the point of monitoring what Erdogan said he’s doing. He already said “drilling has commenced”, even given current depth….cant get fairer than that.

EU can ask for clarification, Erdogan can set up a video link to the drill ships….Perhaps send Junker when for a reality check on the situation..?

The second boat is on its way to do the same.!!!

When Turkey finds hydrocarbons, will the EU need to monitor the pipeline going from Cyprus waters to Turkey?
Yep…. partners are all on stand by to react. ZZZzzzzzz. !! Jokers.

“The European Union will not show weakness on this matter”……

So now they are looking into what type of sanctions they can hit Turkey with, that will not harm Turkeys economy!

They’ve deeply touched my heart, their sympathy is overwelming…Hope Nick is making a note of this.
As a Brexiter…Sooooo glad the UK is getting out of this mafia club.

EU ‘will continue to monitor developments’ in Cyprus’ EEZ

 

