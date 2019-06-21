June 21, 2019

News podcast: What are the proposed amendments to the dog law

By cyprusmail0478
Will there be a limit on the number of dogs one can have?

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

        • We discuss the proposed amendments to the Dog law in Cyprus
        • EU students who start university in England and Scotland in the 2020-21 academic year have been guaranteed the same fees and funding as home students for the whole length of their course – whatever happens with Brexit.

    For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

     

