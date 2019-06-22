A minute with Maria Chrysostomou Musician, Director of Music and Theatre Workshop Maria Chrysostomou

Where do you live and with whom?

In the heart of Nicosia

Best childhood memory?

I keep it for myself

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Mont Parnasse is my favourite restaurant and my absolute favourite dish is sweet and sour chicken. Now, worst food… Pasta

What did you have for breakfast?

I forgot to eat breakfast!

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

Morning person. My ideal day out is a field trip at the mountain or at the beach

Best book ever read?

Tough one, can’t choose. Poetry by Katerina Gogou, Nikos Katsos, Nazim Hikmet…

Favourite film of all time?

All the movies based on Nicholas Sparks’ books. I really love them because of the way he perceives the world and our life. His point of view on how life continues is very close to me.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

A Greek island is always a favourite destination. I dream of travelling all the places I haven’t been.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Jessie J, film scores of my favourite movies and en techno

What is always in your fridge?

All the materials for a village salad!

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

I would say urban… It’s all about the inside, that’s the point

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Only one! It’s like a Genie appeared and asks for my three wishes… I would say Aliki Vougiouklaki, the Greek actress. For so many reasons…

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

The first 12 hours I would be stressed to do everything. Well, the other 12 hours I would regret about the things I didn’t do the previous 12

What is your greatest fear?

Nature’s power

Tell me a joke…

All humans are free

Maria published her third book Demones in March and held the official opening of her Music and Theatre Workshop in Nicosia. Recently she hosted Greek singer Natasa Mpofiliou and Greek composer Themis Karamouratides for a special Vocal Workshop. She is now preparing the programme of music and theatre lessons at her workshop from September