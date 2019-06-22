Brazil motivated for decisive game against Peru, says Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has stressed Brazil will be highly motivated as they look to secure a Copa America quarter-final place with victory over Peru.

Hosts Brazil need at least a draw in their final Group A match to be certain of a place in the last eight after being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Venezuela in midweek.

But victory at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo would see them go through as group winners and, after being booed off by their own fans last time out, Coutinho is determined to deliver.

The Barcelona playmaker said on the Brazil website, www.cbf.com.br: “We have a lot of motivation for this game, a very important game.

“It is certainly a very difficult game, against a very strong opponent, as everyone in the Copa America is.

“We have one more day of work and (the coaches) will be passing on to us all the information so that we are aware of everything.”

The draw with Venezuela has increased the pressure on Brazil manager Tite in the home tournament.

The side were also criticised for a lacklustre performance in their opener against Bolivia, despite winning 3-0.

Yet with Peru enjoying similar results – beating Bolivia and drawing against Venezuela – the two sides are level at the top of the group.

With two third-placed sides qualifying for the last eight, Brazil could go through even with a loss but Tite needs a more convincing performance.

Without Neymar in this tournament, his key selection decisions concern his forwards.

David Neres, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino have all failed to score in the opening games and there have been calls for Everton, who came off the bench to strike against Bolivia, or Gabriel Jesus to start.

The other match in the group sees Venezuela, looking to put pressure on the sides above them, take on Bolivia in Belo Horizonte.