June 22, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drug suspect arrested in Limassol

By Peter Michael00
File photo

A 29-year-old was arrested on Friday evening in Limassol after he attempted to flee when authorities discovered drugs on him and in his car, police said.

Around 6pm on Friday drug squad, Ykan officers stopped a car in the Moutagiakka area of Limassol.

Police had previously issued an arrest warrant for the same man on drug-related charges.

Officers signalled him to stop but he sped up and attempted to flee.  His car was blocked by police vehicles, and when he attempted to flee a second time, he crashed into one of them.

He was immediately handcuffed based on the previous arrest warrant.  Police then conducted a search and discovered 14g of cannabis, a scale with traces of cannabis and a quantity of white powder, as well as, €1,160 on him.  They also discovered a half-smoked cigarette mixed with cannabis in the car and a grinder for cannabis.

During a subsequent search at the 29-year-old’s home police said they found another 197g of cannabis, 27g of cocaine, and another scale with traces of cannabis.

Police are also examining charges of traffic violations, including driving without insurance, without road tax, and driving negligently.

