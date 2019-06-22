June 22, 2019

Nine dead in Hawaii plane crash

Nine people died in a plane crash in Hawaii on Friday, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said.

The twin-engine King Air plane went down near Dillingham Airfield. There appeared to be no survivors, it said in a statement.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

