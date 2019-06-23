June 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akadimias park initiative call for more green spaces

By Lizzy Ioannidou017
Akadimias park

Climate change, which has already began impacting Cyprus, presents an urgent need for more green spaces said the open initiative for Akadimias park, which has so far rounded up 1,245 signatures for the return of lands to the Akadimias park grounds.

The initiative made public on Sunday a letter sent to the agriculture minister, the forestry department head, and the university of Cyprus rector, informing them of their demand and public support.

In the text that accompanied the petition, the initiative noted that “climatic changes have already began affecting our country, which is threatened by desertification,” and urged the state to increase green areas, as per the example of other countries.

The Akadimias park is one of two main Nicosia green areas, but is “unfortunately being constantly shrunk in recent years,” the initiative said.

The initiative requested that the land belonging to an abandoned military camp within the Akadimias park is re-established as park grounds and that the area is reforested.

The initiative warned that it will not tolerate any further shrinking of the park due to road works or any other construction.

 

 

 

