June 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus EEZ violations are a European matter, Cypriot ambassador tells Greece’s ERT

By Lizzy Ioannidou

Turkey’s provocative attitude in the Cyprus EEZ is an issue that affects Europe as a whole, the ambassador of Cyprus in Greece Kyriacos Kenevezos told ERT, Greece’s state broadcaster.

The decisions of the European Council and the EU General Affairs Council for targeted measures against Turkey are “very important decisions and maybe unprecedented”, especially in the case of Turkey, Kenevezos said.

Kenevezos underlined that Cyprus is making every possible effort to end Turkey’s violations of international law and expressed the view that the EU seems to have realised that “the violation of the sovereign rights of one of its member states does not concern only Cyprus, but Europe itself”.

He also alluded to Cyprus’ bilateral and trilateral cooperation schemes that promote security and stability in the region. “The Cyprus problem is at the forefront of the agenda, but we are also moving in an outward and positive direction on foreign policy issues,” he said.

In contrast, he noted, Turkey is isolated in the wider region, constantly violating international law and displaying its military force.

“The Republic of Cyprus understands international politics in a peaceful manner and addresses the issues with seriousness, determination and assertiveness on the basis of the principles of international law”, said the Cypriot ambassador, underlining the importance of continuous, systematic and uninterrupted cooperation between Greece and Cyprus.

