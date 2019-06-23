June 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Opinion

Looking for long-lost family friend

By CM Reader's View00

My name is Karen Bishop. I am 65 years old and live in the UK.

I am writing to enlist your readers’ help in a search on behalf of my elderly mother Betty Pond, to make contact with a long-lost family friend.

I spent some of my childhood years in Cyprus as my father was in the British forces based at RAF Nicosia from 1951 until we relocated back to the UK in 1955. As sometimes happens, our family eventually lost contact with close friends that had been made during the time spent in Nicosia.

Recently, ever mindful of the passing of the years, I made a promise to my mother to attempt to re-establish contact with one of those family friends from the past.

Obviously I cannot track down everyone with whom we have lost contact and so I have chosen as representative someone who, whilst referred to as “Uncle” and was close to the family, was not actually related. Regrettably, I cannot provide the sort of structured and detailed information required for an internet based search. Instead, I am providing the sparse information that I have. Probably most useful is a reasonably clear photograph.

Chris in Kyrenia in the 1950s

Our family name was Pond and my father was Kenneth (Ken) Pond. I am looking for a young Greek Cypriot man who was a civilian colleague of my father in the signals section on the base. His first name was Christos and this was usually shortened to Chris by friends. We are not certain of his second name but my mother believes it was Agnos or Anagos. He lived in a village in the Troodos area. The photo shows Chris in 1951 at Kyrenia when he would have been in his mid-twenties.

Karen Bishop (nee Pond), UK

[email protected]>

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X