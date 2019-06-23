June 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Parliament delegation heads to Iran for APA meeting

By CNA News Service00

A delegation of the Parliament will travel to Isfahan, Iran, on Monday, to participate in the meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs, of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly from 25 until 28 June.

The agenda of the meeting includes issues related to good governance, good parliamentary practices, rule of law and judicial empowerment and cooperation between Asian parliaments and governments for prosperity, a press release of the Parliament said on Sunday.

