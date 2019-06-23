June 23, 2019

Police investigating arson of well-known Nicosia bistro

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
Fire erupted at a well-known bistro bar in the heart of Nicosia, with evidence pointing towards arson, police said on Sunday.

The police and fire service were alerted at around 6am of a fire at Koukouvagia Bistro & Bar on Stasikratous street in Nicosia.

Police said that preliminary evidence points to arson, as a trail of flammable material was found on the premises.

The scene has been cordoned off as the Nicosia CID continues investigations.

