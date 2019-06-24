June 24, 2019

10th annual Nicosia solar car race

The Avgorou Regional Technical and Agricultural School took first and third place at Sunday’s annual solar challenge car race in the centre of the capital with their vehicles Hyperion 3 and Hyperion 1 respectively.

The Paralimni Technical school came second with Quantum Leap. The award for the best design was won by the Apostolos Barnabas Lyceum in Nicosia. Dozens of people turned out to watch the 10th annual race, which is organised every year by the Cyprus Institute.

A prizegiving was held afterwards at the old Nicosia town hall on Eleftheria Square.

 

