June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Akel opens book of condolences for Demetris Christofias

By Staff Reporter
Akel leader Andros Kyprianou signs the book of condolences (Christos Theodorides)

Akel on Monday opened a book of condolences at the party’s head offices in all districts to mark the passing of former party leader, former president and former House President Demetris Christofias who died on Friday after a short illness.

The party’s general-secretary Andros Kyprianou signed the book first, followed by senior members of the political bureau.

In his message, Kyprianou wrote: “Cyprus lost a great patriot. Demetris Christofias earned the trust of the workers and Akel in the best possible way. Honest consistent and sincere. He spent the years of his journey working with the consciousness of representing that part of the society that wants clean leaders. He spent decades in his political life with his clean hands and a pure heart.”

He also said Christofias had fought for decades for the good of Cyprus and its people, “for the vindication of Cyprus and its people, for the reunification of our country,” he added.

“He fought for decades for the working people, for the people of labour. He raised up the banner of socialism, Marxism-Leninism and proletarian internationalism and remained faithful to these ideals until the end. Comrade Demitri rest in peace. Thousands will follow your struggle.”

Other party leaders and politicians were due to sign the book over the course of the morning, including President Nicos Anastasiades.

Christofias, 72, was president of Cyprus from 2008 to 2013.

