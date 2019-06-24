June 24, 2019

Defence minister briefs British counterpart on EEZ situation

Defence Minister, Savvas Angelides on Monday met his British counterpart Penny Mordaunt, and expressed the Cyprus government’s satisfaction over the unanimous decision of the European Council to include in its conclusions references to the illegal Turkish activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to an announcement, Angelides had the opportunity to brief Mordaunt on the actions of Turkey, which violate Cyprus’ sovereign rights, international and European law, and the Law of the Sea, and at the same time put the stability of the whole region of the Eastern Mediterranean at risk, the announcement said.

Last month Turkey issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship Fatih has been located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus as provided by Cypriot law.

The two ministers also discussed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on ways to enhance it, based on the Memorandum of Cooperation signed recently.

