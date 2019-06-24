June 24, 2019

Five consecutive life sentences for serial killer

Three bodes were recovered from the Mitsero red lake

The Nicosia court on Monday handed down five consecutive life sentences to serial killer Nicos Metaxas, 35.

Metaxas, was charged with premeditated murder and abduction of five women and two girls – who came from the Philippines, Romania and Nepal – between September. 2016 and July 2018. The two children, aged six and eight, were daughters of two of the women.

Metaxas was taken under heavy security on Monday to a courthouse in the capital Nicosia wearing a bullet-proof vest, and appeared without a lawyer.

He broke down in tears as police read the indictment against him. “I have committed abhorrent crimes,” he said, expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

Police say the accused met the women online. The victims were mostly employed as housekeepers on the island and disappeared between September 2016 and August 2018.

The police chief was sacked and the justice minister resigned following accounts of bungled investigations by police who did not take the disappearances seriously because the women were foreign.

The first victim was found dead by tourists shooting pictures at a mining shaft in late April, unravelling the macabre killing spree. The last victim discovered, the six-year-old child, was found in a lake on July 12

