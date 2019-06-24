Larnaca green points ‘turned into rubbish dumps’

The green points in the Larnaca district have been turned into rubbish dumps by the contractor, which is why the management of the Koshi waste recycling unit decided to terminate the contract with the company, it was announced on Monday.

“The municipalities and communities of Larnaca have huge problems with the way in which the green point contractor manages the recyclable materials, they have become rubbish dumps,” the chairman of the board of directors and mayor of Aradippou Evangelos Evangelides told the Cyprus News Agency.

“After several warnings were issued, and many council sessions, seeing that the contractor has not responded, it was decided the contractor should hand over the keys to us last week. However, this has not happened, and the council has decided to discontinue the contract, and if they do not comply then we are determined to go to court.”

Evangelides explained the contract was signed in May 2018 and the green points were handed to the contractor two months later.

There are seven such green points in the Larnaca district, he said, but it is not known how many tons of recyclable materials they contain.

The council will find other ways to handle the large amount of materials, he added. The mayor believes the materials can be sold to generate money.

“As mayors, we visit Brussels and see how other countries manage recyclable materials, and I am convinced several of these solutions can also be used in Cyprus,” Evangelides pointed out.

They are already working towards making this happen.

The municipality of Aradippou, in collaboration with the Technical University of Athens, has carried out a ‘zero waste’ study, which will be piloted in 1,000 homes in September.

Based on this study, garbage will be collected from homes, and the residents themselves will sort the recyclable materials.

The main part of the project will be the sorting of food, organic waste, which will be processed and used as fertiliser.

The residents who cooperate will also benefit financially, the mayor concluded. The money the municipality receives from the government and the EU for such projects will be given to the participants of the project, providing them with a financial incentive to better sort the materials while also reducing the amount of garbage they throw away.