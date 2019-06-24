June 24, 2019

Less likely to find gas to the west and north of the island (web)

There’s a good reason why Cyprus didn’t licence any Blocks to the West and North

It’s because initial appraisal of those areas (by the Norwegian consultants) didn’t produce any prospective results. In other words, it’s less likely to find oil or gas there, so licences were offered instead to the South and East, where the risk was also considered lower due to priort Egyptian and Israeli successes.

There’s also the fact that the Western sea is divided by a tectonic fault, which results in higher earthquake activity and over-heated source rocks.

All in all, the chance of finding anything there is a lot less than in the RoC’s licenced areas.

TheOilMan

D replied

The fact that none of the major oil & gas companies like Exxon, Total, Eni and similar want to deal with Turkey in East Med tells you everything you need to know about false claims.

Even after Turkey threatened to never do business again with companies enagaged in Cypriot exploration, they all signed up with Cyprus. If Turkey had any remotely valid claims it would have found at least one company to work with, but it can’t.

