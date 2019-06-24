June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man wanted for questioning in connection with burglary

By Staff Reporter00
Constantin Raoul Raul Mitala

Police are searching for Constantin Raoul Raul Mitala from Romania, for questioning in relation to a case of burglary and theft in Limassol between May 13 and 14, they said on Monday.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact Limassol CID at 25-805057 or 25-805020, their nearest police station, or the citizen’s contact line at 1460.

Staff Reporter
