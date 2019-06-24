June 24, 2019

Roadworks on Limassol to Paphos highway

One lane of the Limassol to Paphos highway will be closed to traffic on Wednesday for seven hours near the Paramali bridge due to works.

The public works department announced that the works will be carried out between 7am and 2pm.

The department apologises for any inconvenience and urged motorists to be patient and understanding and adhere to temporary road signs and police instructions.

