June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Six days of Jazz with Vinylio Wine Etc

By Eleni Philippou00

The first week of July will be infused with jazz vibes as Limassol bar Vinylio Wine Etc holds its third Jazz Summer Project. Six evenings of jazz will be held from July 2 to 7 with local and foreign performances and interactive workshops.

“Jazz is the music that unites and brings together people from all over the world and helps them to collaborate creatively and in ideal conditions of freedom,” says Vinylio. “We are getting ready and looking forward to our third Vinylio Wine Etc Jazz Project.”

Each day will have an evening performance and some days will include a workshop, with the project kicking off with a jazz vocal workshop on July 2 by Israel-born musician Yaala Ballin. Different elements of jazz singing will be its focus, touching on repertoire, improvisation and band leading. The afternoon workshop is open to all levels and later Ballin will perform songs from great American songwriters.

Another workshop on July 7 will be hosted by legendary Greek vocalist Angeliki Toubanaki. This will look at the mechanism of voice and its role through a circle singing workshop. Post-workshop Angeliki will perform live with Grigoris Danis and Costas Costantinou.

More artists are set to perform during the week including the Ronja Burve quartet, The Steppin’ Out Jazz, the No Hugs_Romantic Jazz Project and Macumba Latin.

 

3rd Jazz Summer Project

Six days of jazz performances and two workshops. July 2-7. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. Tel: 99-300430

