June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with child porn

By Staff Reporter00

A 42-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Sunday for questioning in relation to the alleged possession and distribution of child porn.

Police officers searched his home earlier under a judicial warrant and found and confiscated a mobile phone, a computer, a SIM card and two electronic data storage devices that will be sent for examination.

The electronic crime prevention unit is continuing its investigation into the matter.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X