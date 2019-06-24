June 24, 2019

Temperatures to reach 41C on Tuesday

By Staff Reporter

The met office issued another yellow weather alert for Tuesday when the temperature inland is expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius inland.

The warning concerns the period between 1pm and 5pm. A yellow alert was also issued on Monday when temperatures hit 40C.

The weather will remain extremely hot on Wednesday with a slight decrease on Thursday. Overall however, temperatures this week will be higher than average seasonal levels.

The labour inspection department on Monday reminded employers and self-employed people to take the necessary measures to protect those working outside from being exposed to high temperatures during the daytime.

 

 

 

