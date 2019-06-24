June 24, 2019

Traffic arrangements for Christofias funeral

Police announced that some roads in Nicosia will be closed on Tuesday due to the funeral of former President Demetris Christofias.

Christofias’ body will be picked up at around 8am from the funeral home which is located on Kambou street and will be taken to the PEO trade union’s building where the former president will lie in state until 3pm.

Throughout the body’s stay at PEO, the roads around the building – Ahermou, Fotinou Pana-Volonaki, Simonidou – will be closed to traffic.

At 3 pm the body will be transferred to the Tis tou Theou Sofias church in Strovolos through the streets Ahermou-Digenis Akritas-Spyrou Kyprianou-Grivas Digenis-Prodromou-Lefkonos-Vyzantiou and Eleonon, for the funeral.

During the funeral Eleonon Avenue and Ithakis, Perdiou and Kastellas streets will be closed to traffic.

Following the church service, the body will be taken to the Engomi cemetery through Eleonon Avenue, Makedonitissis, Lefkotheou, Iroon and Morphou streets.

During the burial, Morphou street toward the cemetery will be closed to traffic.

