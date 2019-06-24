June 24, 2019

Trial begins in case of serial killings, suspects admits to 12 charges

The trial of the self-confessed serial killer of five women and two girls began on Monday at the Nicosia criminal court

Nicos Metaxas, 35, appeared before the Nicosia district court around 10.30am under tight security and again unrepresented by a lawyer.

According to reports he admitted to 12 of the charges brought read out by the prosecution. These were seven premeditated murders and five abductions, the reports said.

This was followed by the reading out of the facts in each case.

Metaxas faces seven life sentences, one per victim. Five missing women and two girls, the young daughters of two of them, were all murdered between September 2016 and the summer of 2018.

Two were found in a mine shaft at Mitsero, three at a nearby lake, one in another lake at Xyliatos and one in a well near the Orounta firing range. All were foreign nationals, mostly Filipino. The bodies were recovered between mid-April and mid-June this year.

It is the first case of a serial killer recorded in Cyprus.

Metaxas also faces charges of intervention in the investigation process, of attempting to destroy evidence, and of rape, though he has denied the latter.

The duration of the trial will depend on Metaxas. If he remains consistent with his confession to the seven murders and pleads guilty to the charges faced, the trial is expected to move swiftly.

After serving 56 days under police remand, Metaxas was on Friday transferred to the central prisons pending the start of the trial on Monday.

