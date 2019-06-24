Turkey has always held the trump cards (web)

A depressingly accurate summary of the situation.

While sympathizing with those wishing for, and apparently anticipating, some kind of Greek Cypriot victory against Erdogan on the oil & gas issue, anger and threatening rhetoric are not likely to achieve that.

From 1974 onwards, Turkey has held all the cards and each successive Turkish leader has known this. It has held more than one third of the island and established a breakaway illegal state within it. The de facto reality is that it already has all that it wants, and so when it comes to the Republic seeking to negotiate a settlement based on a long list of RoC demands it has always been at a major disadvantage.

Turkey has no real demands vs. RoC with a long list of theirs.

The EU, US, UK and many others, will always lend moral support to the RoC’s position but they all recognize the real-politik of RoC’s weak negotiating position and will go no further than that.

If Anastasiades (or any RoC President) thinks that he can win some kind of One Eyed Jacks poker game with Erdogan (or any Turkish President), on a ‘we demand, you must accede to the moral strength of our case’ strategy, he’d better think again.

A completely different strategy is required, with a completely different negotiating approach, or else accept the status quo of de facto partition and Turkey’s oil & gas programme around Cyprus.

AW

Anastasia seems to share AW’s assessment…

A well-written editorial – especially the last paragraph- saying things as they really are.

Hubris and a short-sighted defence of party and personal interests, at the expense of the Cypriot populace and the very existence of Cyprus, are the common characteristics of the successive Cypriot leaders and politicians.

‘Might is right’ has always prevailed since time immemorial and it always will. The GC politicians seem to ignore this harsh reality or pretend to ignore it for the sake of their short-term interests.

‘Solve the differences at the negotiating table” is the only way to safeguard what has been left. With each passing day the GC loss increases. If a settlement is not hammered out soon, there will be nothing left to negotiate.

And we’ll remain alone-as it has always been the case- with hundreds of resolutions and vague expressions of solidarity, destined for the museum of mourning.