June 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Vintage Sunday at the pool

By Eleni Philippou018
Photo: Eleni Philippou

If last week’s long weekend showed anything it is that beaches will be packed from now on. But many are those who escape to the mountains during the summer to avoid the crowds and to cool down under the shade of the trees. But what if you want to relax by the water and be in the mountains? Nostalgia Parties’ event next Sunday offers a unique experience: a vintage pool party in the iconic Forest Park Hotel in Platres.

The 1936 hotel provides the perfect backdrop for four DJs who from 10am until 7pm will play music from the 30s all the way up to the 70s and as the Nostalgia DJs are always good at reading their crowd, they’ll turn up the tempo and volume if they see people want to dance.

Overall, the event is set to be a day of relaxation and fun. Besides the good music, summer cocktails and fresh food have been added to this year’s event. “We wanted to accommodate parents by providing a kids corner along with their own kid’s pool,” say organisers Claudio and Nicholas. “We also feel that the added touch of a massage therapist will help enhance the experience of the serene atmosphere.”

If all of that doesn’t entice you, perhaps swimming in the pool of a hotel that oozes vintage vibes will. “The Forest Park is a gem in the Troodos mountains with an amazing history. Many of us, our parents and our grandparents spent weekends and holidays there back in the day,” they add.

“Everyone is welcome, from young people to older people, to parents with children. There will be something for everyone up there at that amazing pool. There ain’t nothing like it.”

 

Sunday at the Pool

Pool party with music from the 30s to the 70s for 4 DJs, fresh food, a kid’s pool and corner and a massage therapist. By Nostalgia Parties. June 30. Forest Park Hotel, Platres. 10am-7pm. €7 and free from children under 12. Tel: 99-498642, 99-224335

