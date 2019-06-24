June 24, 2019

Woman arrested for selling laughing gas in Napa

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 21-year-old woman was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday in connection with the sale of laughing gas in Ayia Napa.

Police officers spotted the woman selling the gas in a street in the resort around 20 minutes after midnight.

A metal cylinder, 22 unused ampoules, 57 empty balloons and €60 were found in her possession.

She was taken to the local police station where she was questioned and charged before being released.

