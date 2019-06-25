June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Burglary suspect arrested in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou

Paphos police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a burglary and using fake documents.

The Georgian national had reportedly been working with a fake Polish ID at a hotel in Yeroskipou.

In addition, a guest from the hotel told police he had stolen two phones from his hotel room.

The two phones were found at the home of the suspect.

