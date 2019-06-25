June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Car dealer arrested over alleged theft of €10,000

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

The 41-year-old owner of a car dealership in the Paphos area was arrested in connection with the alleged theft of €10,000 after a dispute over the sale of a car.

According to police on Tuesday, a complaint was lodged by a 58-year-old who said he had made a deal with the 41-year-old to purchase a Mercedes vehicle in monthly instalments of €1,000. The car would be registered to the name of the 58-year-old once the full sum was paid.

The complainant told police that he finished paying his monthly installments in December but received more requests from the 41-year-old.

According to the older man, the car dealership owner then used a spare key to steal the car, which had inside it a €7,000 watch and €10,000 in cash.

After securing a search warrant, the police located the car and found the watch but not the cash.

