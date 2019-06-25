June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

CMP: one person’s remains found in Lapithos

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

Human remains belonging to one person were unearthed in Lapithos, the Committee for Missing Persons (CMP) announced on Tuesday.

On Monday, “a bicommunal group of CMP excavators found remains belonging to one person in an area in Lapithos,” the announcement said.

In 2019, the CMP unearthed the remains of 18 people.

Earlier this month, the CMP had announced that Turkey had granted access to 30 suspected burial sites in military areas in the north without any time constraints.

@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign