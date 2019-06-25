June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Democracy is word that is used far too much in the wrong context

By CM Reader's View01
Cleisthenes, historians refer to him as "the father of Athenian democracy

You need to have a highly civilized and developed society to have a functional democracy, a high degree of social trust and cultural unity.

Meaning the losing side needs to respect the winning side gracefully, and work through rhetoric, debate and reason to win a next hypothetical vote.

Where are the legitimate democracy’s in our world currently?

Few countries could hold true to this system I think, and also this word is thrown around far too much and always in the wrong context.

J

Democracy falls short for people around the world

 

