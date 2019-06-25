On Wednesday June 5 Little Gems Montessori Nicosia was awarded its fourth Montessori accreditation, and Little Gems Montessori Larnaca its second.
Launched in 2008, with the assistance of the British Accreditation Council and Independent Schools Inspectorate, MEAB is a world leader in Montessori accreditation. The MEAB Awards are an acknowledgement of settings’ achievements in identifying and delivering Montessori best practice for the children that they care for. This is the fourth time (Nicosia), and second time (Larnaca) in succession, that Little Gems Montessori Nursery have received the award and means both settings are now accredited for the next four years.
The award recognises the hard work and commitment of all Little Gems’ teachers and support staff in delivering quality Montessori education.
“It is with great pride we receive our accreditation awards. The dedication of Little Gems Montessori’s enthusiastic pedagogues, our teamwork and the continued professional development invested, is clearly confirmed in our excellent reports. We can truly say that we are settings that are maintaining our high standards delivering genuine Montessori education,” said principal and owner Carola Lång-Howard.
For further information please visit Little Gems Montessori Nursery’s website: www.littlegemsmontessori.com.
Contact Little Gems on 22-351319 (Nicosia), or 96-557661 (Larnaca), or by email: [email protected]
Fourth Montessori accreditation for Little Gems
On Wednesday June 5 Little Gems Montessori Nicosia was awarded its fourth Montessori accreditation, and Little Gems Montessori Larnaca its second.