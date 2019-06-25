Official launch of the first Cypriot youth internship programme in Washington DC

UNYSA Cyprus is delighted to announce the launch of the first ever youth internship programme in Washington DC.
The programme is officially called the “Public Policy Programme” and will take place in the US capital in September for the first time. An open call for applications is open until June 30. Links to the application form can be found on our social media pages. Funding will be offered for travelling and living expenses.
The programme will take young Cypriot public policy practitioners and enthusiasts to the world’s political capital for a month of internships, workshops and training in the field of public policy. Specifically, this year’s programme will see participants placed in the Capitol Hill, the office of the chairman of the Hellenic Caucus, congressman Gus Bilirakis, and the American Hellenic Institute (AHI), a DC based lobby.
UNYSA Cyprus is extremely thankful to Bilirakis and the AHI president Larigakis for creating such an unprecedented opportunity for young Cypriots. We are certain that this programme will gradually help to reinforce their efforts to strengthen the relations between the American and Cypriot people for their mutual benefit, by giving rise to additional interpersonal ties.
Within this month, the young leaders will have the opportunity to interact with the American political system and understand its processes in further depth. The American political system is one of the oldest and largest examples of a functional liberal democracy, thus making this experience extremely beneficial to participants.
Furthermore, the programme aims to address two of the primary needs of the youth: to deliver quality vocational opportunities and offer competence-building activities.
In addition, it is our hope that the participants will garner skills which they will later use to bolster the public policy capabilities of Cyprus, in their respective field of interest within the context of public policy. As we seek to maximise the benefits of this opportunity, we will emphasise on outreach and will count on our participants to become programme ambassadors.
UNYSA Cyprus is a not-for-profit organisation based in the Republic of Cyprus. A core aim is to provide opportunities for and strengthen the Cypriot youth in the fields of public policy, diplomacy, and international relations, in accordance to the UN sustainable development goals. Additionally, our organisation promotes the work of the United Nations and its elements in Cyprus and represents Cyprus in relevant youth fora.
Video Link: https://we.tl/t-UAGXPKhWWF
[email protected]
Tel: 99-881147 / 96-602042