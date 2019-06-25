June 25, 2019

Paramedics saved my father’s life

I’ll agree to disagree.

My father was in a terrible way and probably wouldn’t have survived the journey to the hospital had it not been for the paramedics from Paralimni general hospital.

They were administering oxygen promptly, and hooking him up to other apparatus.

If I could complain about anything is for a couple of bad apples in the nursing staff who lack any sense of compassion.

Anyway, so sad for the man and his family. God rest his soul in peace.

in reply to..

No first aid either. Do the ambulance crews actually do anything or just take the victims to the hospital

 

