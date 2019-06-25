June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Red alert for forest fires as temperatures soar

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

A red alert for forest fires was issued by the forestry department on Tuesday after the met office warned of extreme high temperatures over the next few days.

With inland maximum temperatures expected to reach over 40C over the coming days, the forestry department asked that the public refrain from any activities that may cause forest fires.

Anyone who notices smoke or a fire in or near a forest should immediately inform the nearest forestry station or call 1407 (Forestry department) or 112 (Fire services).

