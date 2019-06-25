June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Released child molester fined after tormenting victim’s family

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

A man convicted of sexually abusing a minor, who was released early from prison in September last year by presidential pardon continues to torment the family of his victim, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Larnaca district court on Monday imposed on the molester a fine of €700 for engaging in an indecent act directed at parents of the victim who is now an adult.

The man had reportedly raised the middle finger before laughing and mocking them because he was released early.

The court was made aware that the family was being subjected daily to the molester’s provocative behaviour as he lives in the same neighbourhood in the Larnaca district.

The relevant state services are also aware of the torment the family went through after he was freed from prison and are looking for an alternative home where the victim’s family could be moved.

The man had been sentenced to three years in jail and was meant to be released on March 29, 2019, but was instead granted an early release in a catch-all presidential pardon following the re-election of President Nicos Anastasiades in 2018.

The release in September 2018 was greeted by a public outcry.

The head of a child watchdog body was tasked with drafting strict criteria relating to the release of convicted child molesters from prison, as until that point the criteria only excluded from early release those convicts who had committed sexual offences against minors up to the age of 13. If the victim was older than that but still a minor, the convict was not excluded from early release.

In November it emerged that a total of seven people convicted of sexual offences against children under 13 had benefited from the presidential pardon earlier in the year.

 

