June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tsipras flying in for Christofias’ funeral, people pay their respects at Akel

By Staff Reporter0210
Photo: Christos Theodorides

President Nicos Anastasiades will on Tuesday meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the presidential palace.

The meeting will take place at 4.30pm. Tsipras is flying to Cyprus for the funeral of former president Demetris Christofias, which will be held in Nicosia at 5pm. The Greek PM will also sign the book of condolences opened at the presidential palace.

Christofias, 72, died last Friday after a short illness. He was the 6th president of Cyprus and served in office from 2008 to 2013.

On Tuesday morning in Nicosia people lined up to pay their respects to Christofias whose casket was taken to the Akel offices in the capital.

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign
X