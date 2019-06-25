Turkish Cypriot ‘PM’ insists Varosha will reopen under north’s control

Turkish Cypriot ‘Prime Minister’ Ersin Tatar has said the fenced off town of Varosha would open under Turkish Cypriot administration despite his ‘deputy’, Kudret Ozersay, saying last week no such decision had been taken.

According to reports in the Turkish Cypriot media on Monday Tatar said Varosha would open under Turkish Cypriot administration and that investments would be made there.

He said Varosha had been kept as a bargaining chip in case of developments in the negotiations which date back nearly 50 years.

“At the stage we have come, no agreement is seen on the horizon,” Tatar said during an interview with TAK news agency.

He said the Greek Cypriot side had unilaterally made agreements worth billions of dollars for the natural gas and oil reserves which are around Cyprus, contrary to international law and the constitution of the Republic of Cyprus.

“If the Greek Cypriots ignore the Turkish Cypriots in this way, we say that we will change our policy,” he said, adding that opening Varosha was discussed also with Turkey.

Varosha, he said, was within the territory of northern Cyprus.

Tatar also denied ever referring to turning Varosha into Las Vegas. Media reports last week quoted him as saying that Varosha would become like Las Vegas and attract internationally renowned stars.

“Our plan is to open Varosha under Turkish administration. The timetable for this will be set within the forthcoming months or years,” he said.

He added that first an inventory of property would be held.

He also addressed the claims by the Islamic religious foundation Evkaf over thousands of donums of land in Varosha dating back to the Ottoman period.

“These have been stolen from us, people claim rights because they had built on these,” he said. He added that some cases should be clarified at the European courts.

Referring to the dinner between Ozersay and President Nicos Anastasiades, Tatar said that it took place on an invitation by a common friend and added that in the past Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had also held such meetings.

Tatar’s announcement comes only a few days after Ozersay reiterated that the Turkish Cypriot administration would not take any decision to open Varosha but was only going to conduct a scientific inventory of properties.