June 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two drivers caught speeding in separate incidents

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police caught two men speeding on the motorway in the Nicosia district, one on Monday evening and the other one early on Tuesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was caught driving at 162km/h on the motorway from Nicosia to Kokkinotrimithia at around 8pm on Monday. He presented the licence of another person when asked for his personal details and was arrested.

At 3am on Tuesday, officers stopped a car driven by a 31-year-old man after they found he was driving at 177km/h on the Nicosia to Limassol motorway. He was charged and released.

The speed limit on the motorway is 100km/h.

