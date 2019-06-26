June 26, 2019

A&E staff to strike over lack of doctors

The A&E department at Nicosia general hospital

Members of state doctors’ union Pasyki who work in accident and emergency departments (A&E) will go on a 24-hour strike on July 9 over understaffing, it was announced on Wednesday.

The union’s leader Soteris Koumas said that after repeated calls to the health ministry, the state health services organisation Okypy and the Health Insurance Organisation (HIO) for dialogue to address the various problems faced in state hospitals, they decided to strike since no solutions have been found.

“Perhaps, that way, some are shaken up and will find solutions,” he told state broadcaster CyBC.

Koumas said they need at least 20 more doctors for the state hospitals’ A&E departments.

He said 15 doctors left these departments, arguing that the Nicosia general hospital’s A&E is down to 11 doctors of the 19 it had, while in Limassol there are also 11 doctors after five walked out.

Koumas said that there were also problems with time schedules of doctors working in A&Es and called for dialogue on incentives for doctors working in these departments.

The health ministry has already been informed of the union’s decision, he said, adding that it seems that an effort would be launched to seek solutions.

 

