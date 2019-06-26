Apple Pay Now Available to Bank of Cyprus’s Customers

Offering an Easy, Secure & Private Way to Pay
Bank of Cyprus, today brings its customers Apple Pay, which is transforming payments with an easy, secure and private way to pay. With Apple Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, customers can make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites.
Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When you use a Bank of Cyprus Visa credit or Visa debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.
Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
Apple Pay is easy to set up and users will continue to receive all of the rewards and benefits offered by Bank of Cyprus Visa credit and Visa debit cards.
With iPhone and Apple Watch, customers can pay with Apple Pay in stores, restaurants, taxis, vending machines and many more places. When shopping in apps or on the web in Safari with Apple Pay, there’s no need to manually fill out lengthy account forms or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with just a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device’s passcode.
For more information on Apple Pay, visit: http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/
The Bank of Cyprus Group is the leading banking and financial services group in Cyprus, providing a wide range of financial products and services which include retail and commercial banking, finance, factoring, investment banking, brokerage, fund management, private banking, life and general insurance. The Bank of Cyprus Group operates through a total of 108 branches in Cyprus. Bank of Cyprus also has representative offices in Russia, Ukraine and China. The Bank of Cyprus Group employs 4,156 staff worldwide. At 31 March 2019, the Group’s Total Assets amounted to €21.7 bn and Total Equity was €2.5 bn. The Bank of Cyprus Group comprises Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, its subsidiary Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries