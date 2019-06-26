June 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Car chase ends in collision with police vehicle

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police arrested a 20-year-old driver after a car chase which ended with the man colliding with a police patrol vehicle early in the morning on Wednesday in Limassol.

Officers signalled for the driver to stop at around 2.40am for a routine check, but he sped away, repeatedly jumping red traffic lights.

He was headed for the Limassol – Platres road when he crashed into a police car while attempting to turn right near Monagri.

His arrest will be followed by an investigation into dangerous driving and causing an accident.

